Medical Industry Maximizes Sales Growth by Promoting Industry Trends With Newswire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / ??Robotic technology and automation currently assist healthcare professionals with patient care, medical research, surgical procedures, and more. The popularity of robotic technology appears to be on the rise with continued growth into the future, which may prove to be beneficial for healthcare institutions looking to promote their services to new consumers during the final quarter of the financial year. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator has proven to be effective for medical companies that have embraced advancements in technology. Media and marketing campaigns for these companies have secured substantial earned media coverage and opportunities in recent months.

In a feature article for Augusta Free Press, Elisabeth Andrew described the game-changing nature of robotics, describing the enormous promise that the technology has shown for the healthcare industry. The increased usage of robotics for virtual solutions, data science, and cybersecurity has led to an array of potential marketing opportunities.

"Medical companies have found themselves using tech more and more to address internal operations and external tasks involving patient care. With the Sales Accelerator, CMOs and healthcare leaders generate more interest with their care services through consistent outreach and digital marketing campaigns," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator provides an integrated media and marketing communications utility aimed to build more sales opportunities from qualified prospect DNA, reduce time to market, and ultimately, support teams to close more sales.

"The Sales Accelerator provides a systematic approach and groundwork to penetrate the marketplace," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business. "This is a crucial step in the lead generation and sales process, as it allows brands in the medical space to establish themselves as information authorities. When they are viewed as sources of reputable content and information, it eases the overall sales process for future transactions."

Learn how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator can help your business promote services by keeping up to date with industry trends.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com?

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611303/Medical-Industry-Maximizes-Sales-Growth-by-Promoting-Industry-Trends-With-Newswire