BitCot: Embrace Technology or Get Left Behind; Raj Sanghvi, Founder & CEO of Bitcot, Shares 3 Reasons Why Now Is the Best Time to Equip Your Business With Custom Software

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / "10 years from now every company will have a digital interface, if they don't, they'll be obsolete," says founder and CEO of BitCot, Raj Sanghvi. BitCot provides performance-driven custom software solutions for growing businesses in an environment where developing a custom software system is both more important and more accessible than ever before.

When Raj Sanghvi founded BitCot in 2014, the app development process was a long and arduous experience. Thankfully, Sanghvi has never been a stranger to hard work. Born in a small town in India, Sanghvi counts himself incredibly fortunate to have developed a keen interest in math and computers from a young age. He worked tirelessly through school to learn all he could about coding and computers. He chuckles, recalling that in his first three years of learning code, he never even saw a computer, and instead wrote each piece of code by hand.

This experience taught him the value of patience and attention to detail. His hard work in school enabled him to attend excellent universities, where he went on to obtain his Master's degree in Computer Science. After spending 15 years working in various enterprise companies such as Sony and Dicks Sporting Goods, Sanghvi began to feel like a cog in the wheel and was frustrated by the slow-moving nature of the large corporations he worked with. He felt certain that technology and digital transformation could be achieved at a quicker and more efficient pace.

That's when he found his niche in start-up culture. Raj Sanghvi founded BitCot with a deep desire to provide technology for good. This passion has enabled Raj to provide exceptional, transparent, and efficient service to each of the 300+ clients BitCot has built custom web and mobile applications for.

Today, in addition to being the CEO of BitCot, Sanghvi heads a non-profit organization dedicated to equipping impoverished young children with access to computer labs and software systems to provide technology exposure and education from an early age. Sanghvi approaches each project with the same mentality, "Technology should be used for good."

As the world moves increasingly digital each day, technology becomes increasingly valuable. When COVID-19 rocked the world in early 2020, companies that were not ready for digital transformation were forced into it, while the companies who had spent time investing in digital systems possessed a massive edge. Unfortunately, months later, many of the companies that failed to adapt to the technological needs of their consumers are now out of business.

This digital revolution didn't happen overnight. Although the global pandemic brought on a sense of urgency, the world has been evolving towards a digital-first mentality for years. Sanghvi hopes that businesses will see the value of the digital approach and realize that software will be the main driver of every industry 10 years from now. "The sooner you can adapt and embrace the shift of the physical to the digital, learn your customer's preferences, develop multiple ways to digitally reach them, and optimize their user journey, the better positioned your company is going to be," says Sanghvi.

Fortunately for start-ups and small business owners, there has never been a better time to introduce a digital experience to your customers. Sanghvi shares the three reasons why now is the best time to create a custom, digital software experience in your business.

COVID-19 has accelerated digital enablement and transformation. Although the shift from the physical to the digital has been in progress for years, COVID-19 dramatically accelerated digital enablement and transformation. For companies already employing a digital strategy, this is excellent news, as more consumers are looking for a digital experience than ever before. For industries that have yet to think beyond the physical, it's time to change the mindset. Technology isn't going anywhere, so adapt your strategy, or get left behind. There is a lowered barrier of entry. Recent advancements in technology have made creating a custom software system more affordable and accessible than ever before. According to Sanghvi, "It's a great time to be in software. Software agility has come a long way." He uses the analogy of Leggo blocks to explain modern capabilities in building custom software. Today, developers like BitCot can utilize "code building blocks" from the biggest and most successful software companies, and combine them to create a custom software system that has an incredible custom look and feel while simultaneously being tested, tried, and true. Anyone can, and should, have a custom software system. If you want to offer a custom-tailored user experience, you need custom software to do so. By implementing a personalized process, you can achieve a much higher level of productivity and efficiency. If you are spending time and resources to better understand your customer's habits and preferences, you should concurrently be looking for ways to improve their journey and experience using your product or service. It doesn't matter what industry you're in, within a decade, every successful company will be a software company.

If you're ready to grow your revenue and automate your systems with custom software, BitCot is your best solution. Sanghvi shares, "Our mission is to provide the expertise & deliverability of a large company while keeping the customer service experience personalized & available. We take your ideas seriously, feel honored that we have an opportunity to earn your business, and are excited to learn more about you." To partner with BitCot, learn more about custom software solutions, or schedule a free consultation call, visit https://www.bitcot.com/.

