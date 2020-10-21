The Keyes Company: Alta Developers Sell Out Phase One of Neovita Doral in Just Four Months, Launch Phase Two

The Keyes Company team is already generating strong sales activity for the luxury project's second phase, Vesta at Neovita Doral

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Alta Developers announced the successful sellout of Neovita Doral, the first phase of its luxury residential project in the heart of Doral. The project's second phase, Vesta at Neovita Doral, is now underway and attracting significant buyer activity. The Keyes Company is the exclusive sales representative for the boutique gated community.

The single-family homes and townhomes at Neovita, the first phase, sold out in just four months. Located at 6833 NW 103rd Place, the two phases of the project have a total of 80 single-family homes and townhomes nestled around four lush cul-de-sacs.

Alta Developers, led by Principal and CEO Raimundo Onetto, expects to deliver the first of 33 pre-construction single-family homes that make up Vesta at Neovita Doral in the first quarter of 2021. PPK & Associates is the architecture firm behind the custom, modern residences.

"Our project is striking a chord with today's buyers, who covet exclusivity, a tranquil suburban lifestyle and the opportunity to put down roots in Doral," Onetto said. "The custom-built nature of Vesta at Neovita Doral is also especially appealing to our buyers. They are able to tailor their home to their preferences, both the interior and the exterior"

Carlos Villanueva and Elizabeth Santurio of Keyes are leading the project's sales efforts.

Single-family residences range in price from the upper $500,000's to more than $800,000. Vesta buyers can customize their dream home with multiple floor plan options, both upstairs and downstairs. These new homes also have upgrade packages available, including a patio upgrade option that allows you to build a pool and/or summer kitchen and barbecue area. Additionaly, each home as a two-car garage as well as a covered terrace and additional balcony on the second level.

Neovita and Vesta at Neovita Doral is equipped with a fully finished and operating resort-style clubhouse and close proximity to top-rated schools and major places of interest to live, shop, dine, work and play. The single-family residences range from three to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half to five bathrooms, with additional lofts and media room substitution options available.

"Neovita and Vesta are both garnering widespread interest from a variety of buyers," Villanueva said. "In addition to local buyers who work in Doral, we are seeing condominium residents in Brickell and Downtown Miami opt to move west to obtain more space and privacy. Interest from the Northeast and Latin America has also been strong."

Alta Developers has a vast portfolio of innovative South Florida projects including Quadro at Miami Design District, EON Flagler Village, Pacifica Boynton Beach, Le Parc at Brickell, Metropolis at Dadeland, One Paraiso, 900 Biscayne, and Quantum on the Bay, among others.

For more information about the project, visit www.neovitadoral.com/vesta or contact the sales team at info@neovitadoral.com.

About Alta Developers: Alta Developers is a South-Florida based real estate development firm, whose Principal & CEO Raimundo Onetto has been involved in some of the most noteworthy additions to the South Florida real estate landscape, with current projects such as EON Flagler Village, Pacifica Boynton Beach, Quadro at the Miami Design District, Neovita Doral, VESTA at Neovita Doral, and past projects such as One Paraiso, Le Parc at Brickell, Quantum on the Bay, Metropolis at Dadeland, among others. These properties have been ahead of the curve from the start of each project often leading the way for future development in the areas and neighborhoods they occupy. Through advanced aesthetics and technology, Alta Developers develops with a commitment to environmental sustainability and cultural integrity, ensuring a continued stature as landmark properties in a particular destination. To date, this smart, thorough approach to development has resulted in being ever watchful for future opportunities in emerging neighborhoods throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, and beyond. Alta is continuing to curate and design new developments in key markets - A few include Pinecrest Views, Alta 9600 and EON Flagler Village Phase II.

About The Keyes Company: Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties - Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

About PPK Architects: Since its founding in 1985, Pascual, Perez, Kiliddjian (PPK) & Associates has focused on its clients. One of the firm's seminal projects for the development company Arvida became what is now the City of Weston, Florida. The collaboration resulted in the design and construction of more than 10,500 residential units of different types and densities. PPK has been located in the City of Doral, Florida for over thirty years offering planning and architectural services. The firm's work in Florida spans from the panhandle in the north to the Florida Keys in the south. Internationally, the firm has worked in the Bahamas and in Central America. Three partners form the leadership at PPK. Partners Mario Pascual and Peter Kiliddjian are from Cuba and have resided in Miami for over fifty years. Edgar Perez is from Honduras and has lived in the United States for more than forty years. Mario is a graduate of the University of Florida, while Peter and Edgar both graduated from the University of Miami. Together they lead a team of twenty-five architects and planners of diverse nationalities and various levels of experience.

SOURCE: The Keyes Company

