Kennedy began the interview by updating listeners on the Company's current projects. "Near the end of July, the state asked us to realign our permits," explained Kennedy, noting that one of the permits was in the Company's name, while the other two were in their partner's name. "One of the permits reached expiration in July," he added. Kennedy then explained that the Company has secured one of the new permits and is in the process of obtaining the other two permits under the Seafarer name. "All three permits will be in the same name, which is what the state has asked us to do," said Kennedy.

"The disappointing thing for us was that when the state asked us to do this, they asked us not to disturb the bottom until this was completed," said Kennedy. "So, we have been unable to investigate or dig any of the artifacts that we'd like to since July 24th."

Kennedy then elaborated on the progress of the Company's state-of-the-art SeaSearcher technology. "The SeaSearcher is doing its job; it's doing what it's supposed to do," said Kennedy. "The only issue we have is that we can't confirm any of the targets it's showing us because we can't dig them up yet," he continued. "We're encouraged by the targets," he added. "We can't wait to prove to the world that this thing works."

"Do you have a timeline for when you can begin digging again?" asked Jolly. "I don't and I wish I did," explained Kennedy, adding that the remote reality of the current pandemic is slowing the permitting process.

"Have you developed any additional technologies in the last five to six months?" asked Jolly. "We have developed several things," shared Kennedy. "One of the things that we've used a lot is a hydroprobe," explained Kennedy, adding that the device allows the Company to drill a small hole into the surface of the sea bed to reach the target and view it in color. "The other thing that we've built is something we call the SeaWatcher," shared Kennedy. He then explained that this technology is designed to collect and report sea conditions, which allows the Company to determine what type of work can be performed each day. "We're developing different types of technology as we go along, all of which make us more efficient at what we do."

"Are there any additional treasure sites you are looking at currently?" asked Jolly. "We have the Juno Beach site, which we've had from day one," said Kennedy. "We're about to send some divers down to swim the site to prepare it for the SeaSearcher," he shared. "We also have a site that is further offshore," said Kennedy, adding that the Company has already made an interesting discovery at the site. "We're gonna run the SeaSearcher over it, and we're bringing out our second SeaSearcher next week."

"Our stock is down, and I don't feel it's going to stay there much longer. I think we're going to be successful, and I would encourage my shareholders to hold and wait for us to be successful or to buy it," said Kennedy. "I feel very confident that we're doing the right things," he closed.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com.

