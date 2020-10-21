Americas Steel Pipes Market Players Hope for Government Stimulus on Infrastructure Spending: Future Market Insights Study

Industrial growth in Brazil coupled with growing consumer prices have been driving the market in this region.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The Americas steel pipes market will be driven by increasing focus on replacing old pipes, and installation of electric resistance welded pipes, according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI)

"Electric Resistance Welded Pipes are gaining demand in Americas. Apart from this, favourable government policies towards gas & energy distributions will prove beneficial in market growth," says the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12656

Americas Steel Pipes Market - Key Highlights

Driven by civil infrastructure and oil & gas industry, the market was valued at US$ 20.5 billion in 2019.

Owing to benefits of carbon steel pipe being shock resistant, it outsells other steel pipe variants.

The US will continue to be the largest market for steel pipes in the Americas

Oil and gas sector generates higher demand than that of mining and construction sector.

Americas Steel Pipes Market - Driving Factors

Wide range of applications in automotive, construction and mining industries are creating opportunities for growth.

ERW pipes have gained significant traction in commercial and housing spaces owing to ductility and reliability features.

Features like accurate hardness, temperature resistant quality and low maintenance cost, are paving tracks for market expansion.

Increasing gas drilling activities combined with water supply applications has led to a steady market growth.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12656

Americas Steel Pipes Market - Key Restraints

High installation costs associated with steel pipes poses a major threat to the market.

Limited availability of larger sized pipe diameters hinders growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown restrictions on manufacturing and mining industry are anticipated to affect the supply of raw materials. Social distancing measures are likely to limit market growth and disturb demand and supply graph of the economy. Uncertainty and reduced demand for crude oil in developing economies will slow down the improvement process.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are planning to take up unique strategies to expand their market by widening service portfolio. Key players are expanding their market presence among the peers by working on technological developments. Investment towards capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Few of the key players in the market are Arcelor Mittal, Tenaris, Gerdau S/A, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Baosteel Group Corporation, Evraz plc, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

Request special price for this report to our sales executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-12656

More on the report

This report presents an analysis on the basis of material type (carbon, alloy, stainless steel etc.), end-use (construction, mining, industrial, municipal etc.), design (seamless, welded etc.) and region (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, US etc.)

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Overview of Standard Dimensions Used

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Americas Steel Pipe Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Material Type

6. Americas Steel Pipe Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, 2015-2019

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Projections, 2020-2030

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

7. Market Background

7.1. Macro-Economic Factors

7.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

7.3. Demand Supply Scenario

7.3.1. Regional Production Overview and Statistics

7.3.2. Quantum of Imports

7.3.3. Inter-regional EXIM Data

7.4. Covid-19 Crisis - Impact Assessment

7.4.1. Impact on Current Statistics

7.4.2. Short-Mid-Long Term Impact Assessment

7.4.3. Likely Recovery

7.5. Value Chain

7.5.1. List of Manufacturers

7.5.2. List of Distributors

7.6. Market Dynamics

7.6.1. Drivers

7.6.2. Restraints

7.6.3. Opportunity Analysis

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12656

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Landscape

Stainless Steel Welded Pipes Market FMI's analysis presents segmentation on the basis of type, production and region. The report highlights changing dynamics and trends in the market.

Electrical Steel Market Find insights on product types, end-use and region. The report provides market scenario and the growth prospects of the electrical steel market in the forecast period.

Brush Motor Control Unit Market FMI's report highlights segmentation on the basis of form, type and region. It gives a backdrop analysis, changes in market dynamics and assessment of the trajectory of the market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/americas-steel-pipes-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/americas-steel-pipes-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611504/Americas-Steel-Pipes-Market-Players-Hope-for-Government-Stimulus-on-Infrastructure-Spending-Future-Market-Insights-Study