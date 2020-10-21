NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with Distinguished Industry Experts and adds Chief Financial Officer

NovAccess Global Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with Distinguished Industry Experts and adds Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the "Company" or "NovAccess"), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology is thrilled to welcome its Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Mike Yukich and five experts in their fields to its newly formed Biotech development team and Advisory Board. NovAccess Global is particularly excited to have a world-class CFO to oversee and promote financial growth for the company. Serving under the leadership of Dr. Dwain Irvin, this world-class Advisory Board was selected to assist him in achieving and evaluating current and future opportunities for the company.

Mike Yukich, Chief Financial Officer

Mike Yukich has extensive financial and accounting experience and for the past 20 years he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer for both public and private companies. Most Recently, Mike served as Chief Financial Officer for Innovest Global, Inc, a Cleveland based public company. In addition, he served in senior financial positions for Fortune 500 companies including TRW, Inc and Eaton Corporation. Mike is also a United States Navy veteran with tours on two naval warships. He holds a BA degree in business administration from the University of Mount Union and an MBA from Central Michigan University. He has been an active member and past officer and director of the Financial Executives Institute for the past twenty- two years. His community involvement includes serving as President of the Beta Iota House Corporation of Sigma Nu National fraternity, an affiliate of the University of Mount Union since 2002.

Dr. Chris Wheeler

Dr. Wheeler has over 30 years of immunology and neurology research experience. His leadership experience is highlighted by his position and previous roles at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Wheeler was a Professor in the Department for over 15 years and also served as The Laboratory Operations Director, Precision Medicine Initiative for Brain Tumors (Department of Neurosurgery, 2015-2018), Chair of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC, 2006-2012), and Glioma Immunotherapy Core Director (2003-2018). He research has been highlighted by publication in numerous high impact paradigm shifting manuscripts and several patents. Dr. Wheeler has executed scientific aspects of commercialization, validation, funding, and marketing for the development of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) biomarker technology. StemVax is excited to have Dr. Wheeler as President to lead Research and Development through clinical trials in order to bring novel immunotherapy to brain tumor patients.

Dr. Laina King

Dr. Laina King is a management consultant, administrator, researcher, external grant reviewer and tenured professor with more than 15 years of administrative experience in the for-profit, not-for-profit, federal agency and academic environments. She obtained her doctoral and postdoctoral training at the University of Michigan, Harvard and the Coverdale Institute. Her past 5 years have been with the United States Department of Health and Human Services Food & Drug Administration (FDA/CDER & FDA/OEA) and National Institutes of Health Office of the NIH Director. Prior to these engagements, she was a senior administrator and Principal Investigator at Keystone Symposia on Molecular & Cellular Biology, Associate Academic Dean and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences in a college of pharmacy and a tenured Professor of Management at an AACSB school of business. Significant academic appointments include being a voting Member of the AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), Commissioner at the North Central Association of Colleges & Schools and Steering Committee Member of the CDC Health Disparities Institute Development Group. Her research, national presentations and publications are in the areas of organizational behavior, advanced academic mentoring & positioning, graduate education training program implementation and operational management. She has authored numerous peer reviewed articles and book chapters and has edited a three volume book series on managed care. Her consulting experience includes work with the Military District of Washington, Japan Consultant for the Department of Defense, American Council on Education and multiple health care professional credentialing agencies.

Renard Currie

Renard has over 20 years' experience as a Product Executive in Healthcare IT. He is currently the Senior Global Director for Infor Inc., 2013- current. Since 2001, he has served as COO and VP of Product management for leading healthcare IT companies, including KnowMed, Healthvision and Quovadx. Renard leadership turns new ideas into profitable products through building successful cross-functional product development and management teams, fostering a culture of design-driven product development, microservices architecture and beautiful user experience. Renard has led the effort to develop a multi-tenant interoperability solution with infused artificial intelligence powered by InforOS. He has also led sales, marketing, product management, product development and service organizations of a cloud-based Healthcare Data Platform start-up company. More recently, Renard's expertise has focused on software development for successful transition of on-premise products to Cloud. Renard's Product development experience includes Health Interoperability, Digital Health, Health Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Lachlan Thompson

Dr. Lachlan Thompson, Associate Professor is a Principal Research Fellow at the Florey Institute for Neuroscience and Mental Health. He heads a research program dedicated to regenerative approaches to repair of the central nervous system, with a special focus on the use of pluripotent stem cells for functional reconstruction of circuitry affected in Parkinson's disease, stroke and motor neuron disease. He has contributed more than 50 research papers on this topic in leading journals including the Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Disease, Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, Brain and Cell Reports. Dr. Thompson is a partner investigator in the Australian government's major Stem Cells initiative where he sits on the committee for clinical translation and commercialisation and plays an active role in contributing to policy making on the regulation of experimental stem cell therapies. He also sits on the board of the Network for European CNS Transplantation and Repair and is president of the Asia-Pacific Association for Neural Transplantation and Repair. Dr Thompson brings a wealth of experience in cutting-edge technology driving pre-clinical research in regenerative approaches to brain repair and also in understanding of the regulatory frameworks governing clinical translation and commercialization of stem cell therapies.

Dr. Andrew Norris

Dr. Andrew Norris has a varied background in both business and the technology sector. He is Co-founder of The Midvale Group LLC in 2002, consulting in both the technology and biotechnology sector. Dr. Norris has also Co-founded BCN Biosciences in Pasadena CA (2005), which is a privately held biotechnology company whose principal focus is in the area of oncology drug development. Dr. Norris has been directly responsible for co-raising over $20M in funding for the technology and Biotechnology sector. He currently serves as an officer/director at BCN Biosciences and also holds a research faculty position at the University of California Los Angeles Department of Neuropsychiatry. Dr. Norris received his PhD from UCLA School of Medicine, Department of Molecular & Medical Pharmacology and Chemistry. His research focused on synthesizing molecular inhibitors against cancer cells. He also trained in the Surgical Oncology Department at UCLA focusing his research on novel drug discovery for breast cancer patients.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients. NovAccess Global is a currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight an existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology which could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

