Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market worth $4.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual, Automated Susceptibility Testing System), Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), Method (ETEST, Disk Diffusion), End-User - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about diagnosis and the treatment of hospital-acquired infections coupled with the increasing adoption of rapid AST methods. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop genetics and genotyping-based AST solutions coupled with growing funding & grants for AST-related research are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

The susceptibility testing disks subsegment of manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products to hold major market share by 2025

Based on the product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The manual susceptibility testing products segment is further divided into susceptibility testing disks, MIC strips, and susceptibility testing plates. Among the manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, the susceptibility testing disks segment held a major share of the market in 2019. The high quality, low cost, and ease of use of these products are increasing the adoption of susceptibility testing disks in emerging countries. Some prominent players offering susceptibility testing disks include BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and HiMedia Laboratories (India).

Based on type, the antibacterial susceptibility testing systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AST Market in 2019

Based on type, the market has been segmented into the antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing, and susceptibility testing types. Among these, the antibacterial susceptibility testing segment dominated the market in 2019. The major share of the segment is attributed to the presence of regulatory guidelines to streamline the process of antibacterial susceptibility testing, technological advancements, and the rising burden of antibacterial resistance in developing as well as developed countries.

The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. Significant market growth in the clinical diagnostics segment can be attributed to the rising burden of infectious diseases, the growing burden of antimicrobial resistance, and new product launches in the market.

North America is expected to dominate the global AST market in 2019

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. Technological advancements in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, rising incidence of infectious diseases (such as AIDS, tuberculosis, and pertussis), and government support for antimicrobial resistance-related research are the major factors driving market growth in North America. As AST through conventional methods is a lengthy process, customers in North America are moving towards rapid AST techniques, which require minimal reagents. This trend will have a positive impact on the automated instruments market.

bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (US), Hi-Media Laboratories (India), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (US), Synbiosis (UK), Bioanalyse (Turkey), ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH Co., Ltd. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), CONDALAB (Spain), Genefluidics, Inc. (US), Biotron Ltd (Australia), InvivoGen (US), MP Biomedicals (US), QuantaMatrix Inc. (South Korea), and PML Microbiologicals Inc. (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global AST market.

