Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (ALAI) is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investmentsâ?? (ASIâ??s) global emerging markets equities and emerging market debt teams, providing exposure to both Latin American equities and government debt. The companyâ??s relative performance came under pressure during the coronavirus-led market sell-off earlier in 2020, but is now showing signs of improvement. ALAIâ??s managers are constructive on the outlook for Latin America over the next 12 months, expecting considerable economic improvement from the Q220 weakness due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, helped by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus in the region.

