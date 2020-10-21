POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH

Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych (PBKM) continues its consolidation efforts in the cord blood banking services market in Europe. It operates 15 stem cell banks under the FamiCord brand, covering approximately 37% of the European market for newly acquired samples, seeing space for further growth in Western Europe. PBKM is present in 11 European countries, with partners in a further 13 regions. Recent steady growth (2015-19 revenue CAGR of 16%) has been fuelled by both organic development and M&A.

