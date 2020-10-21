The municipal firefighters of Ullum have been working for about an hour-and-a-half to extinguish a fire in the inverters of the Ullum photovoltaic park, owned by Argentinian energy company Genneia.From pv magazine Latam. The municipal firefighters of Ullum, in the San Juan province of Argentina, managed to extinguish a fire that occurred in the central inverters at the Ullum photovoltaic park. On Sunday morning, they received a call from the central headquarters of the San Juan police to come to put out a fire in the photovoltaic plant owned by the Argentinian energy company Genneia SA, a company ...

