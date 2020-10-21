Craft Capital Management LLC: Craft Capital Management Secures a $4.5 Credit Installment for Major On Line Retailer

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Garden City, NY based Brokerage firm Craft Capital Management LLC is excited to announce they secured a $4.5 mm installment loan for a major on-line retailer. The agreement with Craft Capital Management, LLC, a full service Investment Bank and the Company, consummated in 2020.

"Covid has had a significant impact on many businesses in the US. However, there is a segment of the business world that has seen a significant uptick in sales during this time. On line retailing has benefitted greatly, from the stay at home mandates. This online retailer was looking for a cash infusion as their business has grown significantly this past year. An installment loan, at low rates made sense, as the enterprise value of the business continues to rise. These monies will be used to support the continued build out and growth of the company". said Barry Kiront, CEO of Craft Capital Management LLC.

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved.

About Craft Capital Management

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services. Additional information about Craft Capital Management LLC is available at www.craftcm.com. If you would like to inquire how Craft Capital may be able to assist with your company's financial needs, please contact us at info@craftcm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's, intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of such Act. Words such as, but not limited to "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in online sales and markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and supply costs. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Related Links:

http://www.craftcm.com

Contact:

Barry Kiront

516-833-1325

SOURCE: Craft Capital Management LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611519/Craft-Capital-Management-Secures-a-45-Credit-Installment-for-Major-On-Line-Retailer