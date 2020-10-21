HES FinTech, a leader in lending solutions for banks and fintechs, and the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership.

The HES-CLA partnership brings together in-depth expertise in lending software development and deployment, product ideation, and innovative tools to help support Canada's lending community.

With its robust portfolio of solutions, HES FinTech provides financial institutions with high-quality lending and credit scoring software powered by AI and machine learning. With this new partnership, Canadian lenders will have more options to address their specific business needs, leveraging HES FinTech's progressive technology and CLA's extensive lending expertise.

"With digital transformation playing a critical role in the global economy, financial institutions realize they need to leverage disruptive lending technologies to remain competitive," said Ivan Kovalenko, CEO of HES FinTech. "Our partnership with the CLA will support the growing Canadian lending community by providing them with end-to-end loan management platforms."

"We are excited to welcome HES FinTech as a member of the CLA and an Approved Vendor," said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. "HES FinTech has demonstrated a strong record of providing innovative fintech services to lenders globally. We look forward to working with HES to help lenders drive digital transformation that promotes transparency and fosters responsible and ethical lending practices nation-wide."

About HES FinTech

HES FinTech is a financial software vendor and technology consultant. The company provides banks and alternative lenders with end-to-end lending platforms to power the full loan lifecycle from origination and servicing to collections and pipeline performance tracking.

Over 115 clients currently use HES Fintech's software in 26+ countries from Canada to the APAC region. HES partners with traditional and digital-only banks, consumer and commercial lenders, P2P/POS, and microfinance lenders to transform their businesses and bring game-changing agility to lending workflows. Discover more information about HES at hesfintech.com

About Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association supports the growth of companies in the business of lending or providing other means of credit to small businesses and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector. Learn more about CLA at canadianlenders.org

