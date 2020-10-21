Global Dermatology Lasers Market Will Progress at 7.2% CAGR through 2030 - Future Market Insights

Increasing demand for technologically advanced equipment coupled with growing prevalence of skin diseases will drive market to US$ 1.34 billion by 2030.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The dermatology lasers market is likely to grow at a steady pace through 2030 due to rising awareness regarding advanced laser-base treatment, and increasing prevalence of skin diseases

According to new research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI), adoption of dermatology lasers is growing, as the healing time using these lasers is lesser than other invasive procedures

"Market players are constantly working on providing cost-efficient and reliable solutions. Launching innovative products to perform procedures with minimum side-effects is creating a positive growth trajectory," says FMI Analyst.

Dermatology Lasers Market - Important Highlights

Hair removal and face rejuvenation are anticipated to remain the most lucrative application segments

North America and Europe will collectively account for 2/3 rd of the total market share.

of the total market share. Solid-state lasers will account for more than half of the market value owing to efficiency in heating and healing skin tissues

Dermatology and cosmetic clinics are poised to channel more than 2/3rd of revenue to the market.

Dermatology Lasers Market - Driving Factors

Lasers have proved to be highly beneficial in treating skin tone variations, acne scars, broken capillaries and other skin issues.

Rising disposable income has driven the adoption of advanced laser treatment procedures in emerging economies.

Lasers find employment in the treatment of wrinkles, sagging skin, lines and dark spots.

Lasers are used in the process of photothermolysis to regulate heat and light frequency for the treatment of melasma.

Dermatology Lasers Market - Key Restraints

Lack of proper reimbursement policies in few regions and high-cost of the treatment hampers market growth to a great extent.

Side-effects like swollen or itchy skin can pose a bigger risk.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in shifting medical priorities. Non-essential treatments like hair removal or skin rejuvenation are losing track due to increasing number of cough and cold infections. Though North America is the most lucrative segment yet rising number of COVID patients in the region has only disturbed the dermatology lasers market.

Competition Landscape

Key players are focussing on innovative product launches and cost-efficient methodologies. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions will help the players in gaining remunerative opportunities. FMI's report on Dermatology Lasers Market presents a detailed profile of major companies like Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Alma Laser, El.En and Candela Corporation.

More on the Report

FMI's report on Dermatology Lasers Market presents segmentation on the basis of product type (gas lasers, solid-state lasers and pulsed dye lasers), technology (ablative lasers, non-ablative lasers), indication (hair removal, face rejuvenation, tattoo removal, skin cancer etc.) and region-wise analysis (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania).

