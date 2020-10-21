On October 20, 2020, Logistea AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to sell all shares in the Company's subsidiary Logistea PropCo AB. The press release also states that the Board intends to work for the Company's assets to be distributed to the shareholders and for the Company to be wound up, provided that the transaction is completed. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market states that an issuer can be given observation status if the company plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (LOG, ISIN code SE0009696792, order book ID 137145) of Logistea AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB