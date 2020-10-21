Westgate Apartments Introduces New Property Management Team

Tenants Will Have Easier Access to Services Through Online Portal

PEKIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Tenants of Westgate Apartments will enjoy easier access to their accounts to make payments and to schedule needed maintenance under 309 Property Management, a local company with a track record of excellence.

Partnering with 309 Property Management means having help nearby 24/7. This will allow the team acts quickly when problems arise that need to be dealt with in a timely manner. Tenants can now access services through an online portal, and there's also a dedicated texting line.

"Our goal is to make life easier not only for the property owners we partner with but also for those who live in the properties," explains the 309 Property Management Team.

"We look forward to serving the needs of those at the Westgate Apartments and the other local properties we manage in a timely and efficient manner."

The management company offers a full range of management services with eight full-time professionals that have expertise in the areas of leasing services, property maintenance, and tenant relations.

For more information or to see current vacancies, visit pekinapartments.com or www.309property.com.

About Westgate Apartments and 309 Property Management

Westgate Apartments are newly renovated apartments currently available for rent located at 2028-2032 Westgate Drive in Pekin, IL. Tenants will enjoy affordable two-bedroom units complete with bathrooms, kitchens, and brand-new appliances.

309 Property Management is a dedicated property management team that strives to meet the needs of tenants while providing the best rental experience possible. As the Greater Peoria Area's choice for property management excellence, 309 Property Management takes pride in its experience and team of professionals working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to protect your interests.

CONTACT:

Michael McCulla

309 Property Management

info@309property.com

847-835-0200

SOURCE: Westgate Apartments

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611535/Westgate-Apartments-Introduces-New-Property-Management-Team