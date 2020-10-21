Family Features: Level Up Your At-Home Oral Care Routine

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / With many people hyper-focused on their health, there's no better time than now to level up your oral care routine. In just a couple minutes each day, you can work your way toward a healthier mouth.

"While regular trips to the dentist are still as important as ever, it's also essential to take care of your oral health every day," said 'America's Dentist' Dr. Bill Dorfman, celebrity cosmetic and general dentist, world-renowned lecturer and author. "People can make simple choices that really optimize their overall oral health."

Take your dental hygiene routine to a new level of clean with these tips from Dorfman:

Make it a daily routine, times two (at least). Chasing away morning breath makes it easy for most people to remember to brush in the morning, but a nighttime brush is equally as important because it dislodges food debris that has accumulated throughout the day. Getting rid of the excess residue reduces bacteria buildup overnight. It's also a good idea to brush during the day if you eat or drink acidic foods and beverages that can be harmful to your enamel.

Use the best tools. An electric toothbrush has the power you need for optimal brushing results and has been proven to be more effective than regular manual toothbrushes. An option like the Oral-B iO is a completely reimagined and redesigned rechargeable toothbrush that offers a professional-clean feeling at home. Its advanced features, like AI recognition and micro-vibrating bristles, ensure you reach all areas of your mouth and provide a deeper cleaning of teeth and gums as proven in clinical tests.

"I recommend Oral-B because they make top-of-the-line products and they are actively making at-home oral care more accessible through a $1 million commitment to the Dental Lifeline Network, a nonprofit that provides access to dental care to those in need," Dorfman said.

Be thorough, yet gentle. The outer surfaces of your teeth may be most visible when you flash a grin, but the inside and top surfaces need brushing attention, too. While you focus on reaching every nook and cranny, be wary of brushing too hard. Excess pressure can cause damage to your mouth and lead to gum recession. Spend two full minutes each time you brush, methodically focusing on different regions of your mouth with an appropriate amount of pressure to ensure an all-around clean.

Combat contamination. Store your brush away from other toothbrushes so you don't share bacteria. Also prevent mold and bacteria growth by never keeping your brush in an enclosed holder or case. Allow your brush to air dry between uses. Also be sure to replace your brush head every three months to ensure your bristles are effectively cleaning.

Go beyond brushing. Make flossing part of your daily routine by using floss gently between each tooth individually and rubbing against each tooth at the gum line to loosen plaque and debris. You should also schedule a dentist appointment every six months to maintain regular cleanings and oral checkups.

