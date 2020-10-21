Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " E-Bike Market by Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Motor), by Mode (Pedal Assist Mode, Throttle Mode), by Class (Class - I, Class - II, Class - III, Class - IV), by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer), by Products (Pedelecs, Scooter or Motorcycle, Speed Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Electric Bike Market size is expected to grow from USD 19,719.54 Million in 2019 to USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.78%.

Major factors that are expected to drive the growth of electric bike market size are government support and strict rules in favor of electric bikes. Moreover, the growth of the global market for electric bikes is propelled by a growing user desire to use e-bikes as an eco-friendly and reliable alternative for commuting and growing fuel costs.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on E-Bike Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-3N194/The_Global_Electric_Bike

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRIC BIKE MARKET SIZE

Stringent Emission Norms Imposed by the Government is expected to drive the growth of the electric bike market size. Stringent regulations have been imposed by the governments of different countries on automakers to produce zero-emission vehicles. To build environmentally-friendly vehicles, key OEMs have invested heavily in R&D. Various subsidies, such as tax-free sales of electric bicycles, have been proposed by governments in developed countries. Several government tax-free subsidies have attracted more customers to purchase electric bicycles, which, in turn, are expected to fuel the growth of the electric bicycle market during the forecast period.

The growing interest in cycling as fitness is expected to further fuel the electric bike market size. A paradigm shift in fitness-conscious consumers has driven the interest in cycling as a fitness and leisure activity since riding the electric bike allows to ride longer distances with the same amount of peddling.

Increasing concerns about traffic congestion and government initiatives to reduce traffic congestion are expected to increase the growth of the electric bike market size. The use of electric bicycles for transport in cities is now strongly promoted by several cities. As with a regular or conventional bicycle, electric bicycles take up the same amount of space. The use of e-bikes will minimize the number of cars on the road and result in fewer traffic jams as they occupy the minimum space on the road.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-3N194/the-global-electric-bike

ELECTRIC BIKE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the increasing adoption of electric bikes for daily commuting, leisure, and fitness activities, the North American electric bicycle market share is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The European region is expected to hold the largest electric bike market share during the forecast period. The European region was dominated by Germany, followed by France and Italy. E-bikes are the preferred mode of mobility in Germany. Innovative product

characteristics, fully integrated batteries and drives, stylish designs, as well as the use of high-quality materials are some of the major factors driving the e-bike market size in this region.

By Region

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-3N194/The_Global_Electric_Bike

E-BIKE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Motor Type, the Electric Bike Market studied across

Hub Motor

Mid Motor.

Based on Mode, the Electric Bike Market studied across

Pedal Assist Mode

Throttle Mode.

Based on Class, the Electric Bike Market studied across

Class-I,

Class-Ii,

Class-Iii.

Based on Battery Type, the Electric Bike Market studied across

Lead Acid,

Lithium-Ion,

Lithium-Ion Polymer.

Based on Product, the Electric Bike Market studied across

Pedelecs,

Scooter or Motorcycle,

Speed Pedelecs,

Throttle on Demand.

Key Companies

Accell Group N.V.,

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.,

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation,

Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG,

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

Kalkhoff - Derby Cycle Werke GmbH,

Merida Industry Co. Ltd,

Pedego Electric Bikes,

Riese und Müller,

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.,

Trek Bicycle Corporation,

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd,

Yamaha Motor Company

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-3N194&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-3N194&lic=enterprise-user

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments.

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Bike Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Bike Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Bike Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Bike Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Bike Market? What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Bike Market?

SIMILAR REPORTS

United States Electric Bike Market Report



Folding Electric Bike Market

The Folding Electric Bike market is a concerted market; the revenue of the top fifteen manufacturers accounts for about 65% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from the USA and Europe. The global folding electric bicycle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA, and RoW.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39Q1190/global-folding-electric-bike

E-Bikes (Wheels With Diameter Of 20 Inch) Market

In 2019, the global Electric Bikes (Wheels With Diameter Of 20 Inch) market size was USD 249.2 Million and it is expected to reach USD 371.3 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4T323/electric-bikes-wheels-with-diameter-of-20-inch

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

The global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market size is projected to reach USD 11320 Million by 2026, from USD 7354.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0W159/global-electric-scooter-and-motorcycle

Pedelec Market

The global Pedelec market is valued at USD 8500 Million in 2018 and will reach USD 24100 Million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-771/global-pedelec

Portable E-Bike Market

Luxury E-Bike Market

Li-ion E-Bike

Electric Bike Motors Market

Lithium Battery Electric Bike Drive Motor Market

E-mountain Bike Market

E-Bike Battery Packs Market

E-bike Battery Market

E-Bike Lithium Battery Market

Electric Bicycles Market

E-bike Service Certification Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg