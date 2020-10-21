Grove Square Galleries Secure Services of Experienced Investment Director Ben Meadows To Lead Advisory Division

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Square Art Advisory are delighted to have secured the services of experienced investment director Ben Meadows, someone with an extensive and prestigious career background, who will be able to employ his expertise as a tangible asset fund manager and guide the business and its clients to the next level of success.

Ben has spent the majority of his career managing the portfolios for UHNW & HNW clientele, working in affluent markets and industries, and managing an ever-growing stable of collectors and associates. Ben has spent a large proportion of time working within the investment and property sectors, but has also worked extensively in the tangible asset markets such as Art, Classic Cars , Watches & Jewellery advising family offices and hedge funds on suitable investment grade assets.

Currently, Grove Square Galleries are focused heavily on their inaugural exhibition from Christopher Kieling, Sierra, which is open until the 15th November, and is the first of a continual pop-up exhibition series that is planned to run indefinitely going into 2021.

The current exhibition (Sierra) is generating fantastic press coverage, having been mentioned in a multitude of art-specific publications, as well as on the third largest art-based podcast (The Curator's Salon), highlighting Grove Square's burgeoning popularity in the industry. The addition of Ben Meadows to their team will help the company, as well as their clients, reach the next level of success.

Everything is hitting stride at the right time for the company, their exclusive stable of artists, their exhibition, the addition of premier quality staff and industry experts guiding the business, and as Director George Harrison believes, the future is very bright:

"We are ecstatic to have someone with the calibre, experience, know-how and global contacts such as Ben join our team at a really pivotal time. We are expanding physically, intellectually and also financially, and as we build our reputation as the go to art gallery in London, Ben's appointment allows us to expand our operations and contacts worldwide with his estimable reputation across the Middle East and Asia, in addition to everyone he meets in person."

Looking forward to his challenging new role, Ben stated he was "…delighted to be joining Grove Square Art Advisory and Galleries at such an exciting, yet youthful stage of their development. With the help of our sister company Grove Square Galleries, I know we will forge a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with the current represented artists the company has as well as securing additional highly regarded artists, and considering what Grove have been able to achieve in such a short space of time, has given not only myself but my existing clients real confidence in the future growth of the business I'm confident that we can have a positive impact together on the industry and do some good. My role as investment director will allow me to link in my global contacts in the United Arab Emirates, Asia and the States and provide exit strategies for existing collectors as well as a wider audience to collect our artist's works."

Ben Meadows has begun his role as Investment Director already and can be contacted through Grove Square Galleries and Art Advisory.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317430/Ben_Meadows.jpg