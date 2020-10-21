Regulatory News:

During its meeting on Wednesday October 21, 2020, Mercialys' (Paris:MERY)Board of Directors unanimously decided to not pay out an ordinary interim dividend for 2020.

The Board of Directors considered that despite the encouraging operating elements presented to it at end-September 2020, the health context, marked by fresh outbreaks of the covid-19 resulting in new restrictions in several French cities and regions, a cautious approach is necessary. As a result, the payment of an interim dividend, which would weigh on the Company's cash position, does not seem relevant.

In accordance with the priorities set out again on October 19, 2020, Mercialys will continue moving forward with its efforts to maintain its balance sheet positions over the coming months, focused on recovering rent due, controlling costs and carrying out portfolio arbitrage.

Moreover, when reporting on its business at end-September, the Company once again confirmed its revised full-year guidance for 2020, with the same reservations concerning the potential impact of further outbreaks with the health crisis:

Funds From Operations (FFO) per share to contract by 10% to 15% compared with 2019;

Dividend to range from 70% to 95% of 2020 FFO;

As organic growth no longer seems to be a relevant indicator for 2020, no new guidance has been set.

