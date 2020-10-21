Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020
East Africa Metals streck dich, East Africa Metals reck dich! Echte 1.000% Chance!?
21.10.2020
Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2020 at 6.40 p.m. EEST

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

  • Annika Ekman
  • Petteri Karttunen
  • Timo Maasilta
  • Mikael Silvennoinen
  • Heikki Westerlund
  • Jukka Ylppö

Heikki Westerlund was elected Chairman of the Committee.


The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.


The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the election process of its members are provided at http://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.


Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 3692

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
