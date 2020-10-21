SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Swordfish AI has been named "The Ultimate Contact Finder" by SourceCon / ERE Media for how much information Swordfish AI provides, and how many social websites it works on, making it the best contact finding tool to enter the market in a long time. ERE is the industry leader in HR, Recruiting, and Sourcing news and insights, and puts on leading conferences in the sourcing, recruiting, human resources, and talent acquisition space. These include SourceCon Digital, ERE Digital, and Talent42 Digital.



The most effective tool to close your sales and recruiting prospects today, Swordfish AI. Image Credit: 123RF.com / RawPixel.

Swordfish AI Overview

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) is one of the best email finder and cell phone finder tools out there. Swordfish is called "The Ultimate Contact Finder" by SourceCon / ERE Media.

Swordfish AI simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners to bring users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers.

Swordfish AI data connects to over 200x network partners and live-apps to find you the world's most valid, up to date and accurate contact information.

Swordfish goes above and beyond the industry standard to ensure the data you access is as accurate and complete as possible by using a combination of multiple premium data vendors and machine learning algorithms that gather, check and cross verify publicly available contact data on a daily basis.

Swordfish was founded by Ben Argeband in 2015 and has since grown into an Industry contender in the B2B Data and Business Intelligence space, since being named the ultimate contact finder tool. The Swordfish Corporate Headquarters is based in New York, NY.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @swordfish_ai, Facebook @swordfishofficial, Linkedin @swordfish-chrome-extension, Instagram @swordfish.ai, and others, including Swordfish YouTube videos. The social hashtag commonly used is Swordfish or SwordfishAI.



Call and email prospects your competitors can't. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai.

Swordfish AI Google Chrome Extension

There is a Swordfish AI Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store.

Titled "Swordfish: Find Personal Contact Info" and listed under the "Search Tools" category, Swordfish has over 21 user reviews rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 5,000+ users of the Swordfish plugin.

Swordfish Finds:

- Unlimited business email addresses.

- Cell phone numbers.

- Personal email addresses.

- Direct dial phone numbers.



Swordfish AI Contact Finder plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

Swordfish AI Sales, Marketing, and Recruiting Solutions

Swordfish easily finds direct contact information on any of these social and web platforms:

1. LinkedIn

Land on any LinkedIn profile and instantly get any professional's contact information in seconds. All you need to do is get the Swordfish Chrome extension.

2. Facebook Profiles and Facebook Groups

Go to any user's Facebook profile and hit the Swordfish extension on your Chrome browser. You'll instantly get direct contact info.

3. Twitter

Go to any user's Twitter profile and hit the Swordfish extension on your Chrome browser. You'll instantly get direct contact info.

4. Github and Stack Overflow

Getting in touch with Developers has never been easier. Swordfish works seamlessly on Github and Stack Overflow. Get personal contact info of developers instantly using the Swordfish extension on Chrome.

5. Google and Bing Searches

The next time you're doing an X-ray search for LinkedIn profiles on Google or Bing, The Swordfish Chrome extension will help you find contact info without having to leave the search engine.

6. Data Enrichment of Your Outdated Database

Add missing phone numbers and emails to your lists in bulk. Upload incomplete lists via our Bulk Upload Tool with a .csv spreadsheet, and Swordfish will automatically fill up missing data (emails & phone numbers) within minutes.

Top Swordfish AI Alternatives

These are several similar Swordfish AI alternative sales and business intelligence contact finding tools, best used for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. ZoomInfo might be the closest Swordfish competitor, however ZoomInfo is rumored to be an expensive five-figure annual alternative, making it cost prohibitive to some businesses. Swordfish AI was also ranked along with ZoomInfo in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI Review in Contact Finder



Swordfish AI Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

Swordfish AI Demo Video



Video of Swordfish from YouTube channel.

Alternatively, see Swordfish AI's overview video directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxX1exOGqBE

