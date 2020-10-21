Allscripts, US leader in healthcare information technology solutions, selects WISeKey to secure its communication systems

Geneva, Switzerland - October 21, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today a new success story in the US market, after signing a deal with Allscripts to protect mission critical healthcare systems.

The relationship of Allscripts and WISeKey began in 2014, when the companies signed a first deal for Managed PKI services. This new engagement leverages these PKI services to provide more performant dedicated services to manage larger numbers of digital certificates. These certificates can be used to secure the communications of servers and client applications, ensuring the authenticity and confidentiality of all sensitive data.

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting great stress on all healthcare systems, from intensive care units to premature diagnostic services, and all these systems have a big dependency on the performance and security of the supporting IT systems. Companies like Allscripts, a leader in IT systems that support prescriptions processing and other essential healthcare activity, play a crucial role in fighting the pandemic, but are also a target for cybercriminals.

"We are honored that a company like Allscripts trusts the mission-critical security services of WISeKey, which once more demonstrates its capabilities as a Managed PKI services provider," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's founder and CEO.

"Allscripts has a deep understanding of and takes a serious approach to protecting the safety and security of private data," said Dave McNamee, VP Transactions and Security Systems. "WISeKey has been a valuable partner in providing the services we need to support security solutions and delivering tools to reduce the costs and efforts in maintaining best practices for securing our solutions."

WISeKey's Managed PKI services provide a platform to provision people, applications and objects of strong and trusted digital identities, without the hassle and high investment to deploy a PKI. WISeKey's trust services are recognised by browsers, operating systems and key applications, allowing a seamless integration and user experience. WISeKey is giving special commercial conditions to companies during these complex days.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com , Twitter , YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

