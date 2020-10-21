Residential Mortgage Securities 31 plc - Notice to Noteholders

21 October 2020

Residential Mortgage Securities 31 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 549300XVA6X7K4580L26

Notice to Noteholders

Notice to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317463/KMC___LIBOR_Transition___RNS___RMS_31_28977668_4___FINAL.pdf



For further information please contact:

Residential Mortgage Securities 31 Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com