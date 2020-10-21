The "UK Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK carbon fiber market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period

The market is mainly driven by the significant growth in the aerospace and automotive sector in the country. The automotive industry of the region was valued at around $105 billion in 2018. More than 1.3 million cars were exported in 2018. Around 82% of passenger cars and 60% van manufactured in the country are exported.

The EU, the US, China, Japan, and Turkey were the top importer of the country's vehicle in 2018. Some major automotive companies in the UK include Nissan, Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, and Rolls-Royce. The production and exports from the country offer a significant market opportunity for the carbon fiber market in the near future.

UK carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of raw material, fiber type, and industry vertical. On the basis of raw material, the market is sub-segmented into PAN and petroleum pitch rayon. Based on the fiber type, the market is classified into virgin carbon fiber and recycled carbon fiber. Based on the industry verticals, the market is classified into aerospace defense, automotive, construction infrastructure, and others such as sporting goods. Among these, the aerospace defense industry segment accounted for a major share in the market attributed to the increased production by the major aerospace and defense manufacturers.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the UK carbon fiber market include DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV, ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd., Muhr Und Bender KG, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations to stay competitive in the market.

