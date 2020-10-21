LYTT LLC: Beverage Entrepreneur Michel Myara Aims to Disrupt the Hard Seltzer Game with LYTT

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / The hard seltzer world is about to get a major shake-up, thanks to one of the greatest disruptors in the beverage industry.

Michel Myara is the man behind LYTT hard seltzer, the most exciting new hard seltzer on the market. Myara is not new to the industry. He's spent his whole career turning the beverage world upside down and coming up with fresh, out-of-the-box approaches to popular drinks.

He's a trendsetter, and he's not afraid to follow his instincts.

A few years back, Myara pioneered a brand-new take on energy drinks. RAGE Liquid Energy was the first pre-workout energy supplement that was packaged in a 16-ounce can (instead of in powder form). RAGE was a high potency, zero sugar drink made with creatine, to give consumers the burst of energy they needed to power through a tough workout.

Myara sold the brand back in 2014, for a highly successful exit. The drink subsequently inspired drinks like Bang, Reign, Adrenaline Choc, and others, paving the way for a multibillion-dollar segment of the energy drink industry.

After RAGE, Myara turned his vision to the flavored malt beverage (FMB) category. LYTT was the first FMB to use premium ingredients and a first-class, bespoke approach to crafting the drink.

Most FMBs are made by running a rudimentary filtration system on cheap malt liquor, and then drowning the beverage in artificial flavors and high fructose corn syrup. But Myara took a different approach. He was the first to use reverse osmosis filtered malt, adding Guarana to give the drink a subtle, exotic flavor. Absolutely no sugar.

The result? A premium beverage that can appeal to any party thrower and concertgoer.

Now, Myara is turning his attention to hard seltzers - and the result is a game-changer. "I was waiting for someone to do something original and it didn't happen," Myara said. "So, I rolled up my sleeves and got to work. I wanted to develop the hard seltzer with the most points of differentiation. If I was going to enter this space, it had to be with something no one else was doing."

So far, hard seltzers are usually made using alcohol from fermented sugar, with a touch of flavor. Some hard seltzers, like Smirnoff Hard Seltzer, use alcohol from malt liquor.

LYTT is something completely new - just like Myara's other products.

LYTT hard seltzers are the first hard seltzers to be infused with the delicate flavors of Guarana and organic teas. It's sweetened with monk fruit, a naturally non-calorie plant product that is indigenous to China and Thailand. The drink is crafted using a blend of alcohol from fermented sugar and pure, organic cane alcohol.

The seltzers come in a few different tea-based flavors. For those who want a totally different approach to hard seltzer, Moroccan Mint Tea and Raspberry Black Tea are both sweetened using monk fruit. LYTT also has an unsweetened offering, Peach Black Tea. LYTT makes use of Guarana, a natural, plant-based product from the Amazon. Native peoples have revered Guarana for centuries for its steady, invigorating properties.

LYTT hard seltzer will also be marketed differently from the competition. Instead of being sold in a 12-pack, LYTT will be available in 6-packs. And instead of coming in those predictable sleek, slim metal cans that everyone and their brother is using to package hard seltzer, LYTT looks a little bit different. It'll be packaged in soda cans with an irresistible pop of neon color and a fun design. "Nothing bores me more than the sea of hard seltzers using white, 12-ounce sleek cans. I wanted colorful cans and a different format," Myara said. That makes it appealing to health-conscious, budget-minded consumers who want to spend less and drink less, but who also want to enjoy a premium, memorable experience.

Myara has a solid grasp of what consumers want. Based on his past successes, LYTT hard seltzer will be a major game-changer in the beverage industry. This is a product to watch, and to watch closely.

For more information, visit www.getlytt.today or call (877) GET-LYTT

