GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has launched a capital increase to issue new ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.025 (the "New Shares") for a total capital increase of approximately €25 million, by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process through an offering to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering

Key characteristics of the Reserved Offering

The New Shares will be issued through a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights pursuant to the 19th and 25th resolutions of the combined annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2020 and in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the French Code de commerce, as decided today by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Reserved Offering will be open only to two categories of beneficiaries defined by the combined annual shareholders' meeting as follows ("Eligible Investors

(i) natural or legal persons (including companies), investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment vehicles in whatever form, whether under French or foreign law, habitually investing in the pharmaceutical, bio-technological, ophthalmological, neurodegenerative diseases or medical technologies sectors; and/or

(ii) companies, institutions or entities whatever their form, whether French or foreign, exercising a significant part of their activities in these sectors.

Among Eligible Investors, the Reserved Offering is reserved, in Europe (including in France), to "qualified investors", as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, and, in the United States, to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") in reliance on the exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

The offering price per ordinary share will be determined following an accelerated bookbuilding process commencing immediately and expected to end before opening of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") on October 22, 2020 and will not be less than the volume weighted average of the share prices on Euronext Paris for the last five trading sessions preceding the date on which the issuance price is set, reduced by a maximum discount of 15%, if applicable.

The Company will announce the results of the Reserved Offering and the final number of ordinary shares sold in the Reserved Offering as soon as feasible thereafter in a subsequent press release.

The existing shareholder, Sofinnova Partners, which holds a 17% stake in the Company, has undertaken to subscribe to the Reserved Offering for its prorata.

Use of proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Reserved Offering to actively prepare the commercial launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe and finance the end of its clinical development necessary for the filing of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") in the United States; to prepare a Phase III clinical trial of GS030 in the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Lock-up

Chardan and Bryan, Garnier Co Limited are acting as placing agents (the "Managers") pursuant to a placement agreement to be entered with the Company in connection with the Reserved Offering.

In connection with the Reserved Offering, the Company has entered into a lock-up agreement restricting the issuance of additional ordinary shares for a period ending 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer as well as Sofinnova Partners and Bpifrance Investissement, existing shareholders, are also subject to a lock-up for a period of 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Admission of the New Shares

Settlement of the Reserved Offering and admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris, on the same trading line as the existing shares under the same ISIN code FR0013183985, are scheduled for October 26, 2020.

Application to list the New Shares on Euronext Paris will be made pursuant to a listing prospectus (the "Prospectus"), subject to the approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") to be delivered on or about October 22, 2020 and comprising (i) the 2019 universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel) of the Company filed with the AMF on April, 8, 2020 under number D.20-0271 (the "URD"); (ii) its amendment to be filed with the AMF on October 22, 2020 (the "Amendment") and (iii) a securities note, containing a summary of the Prospectus in French and in English (the "Securities Note

Risk Factors

The Company draws the public's attention to (i) the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in section 3 of the URD and section 2 of the Amendment, which are available free of charge on the website of the Company (https://www.gensight-biologics.com) and of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org), and (ii) to the risk factors related to the Reserved Offering that will be presented in section 2 of the Securities Note.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

