CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX Top 20 Company, Beanworks, Wins Canadian Regional Competition for Startup World Cup 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Beanworks, a Vancouver-based startup whose cloud-based accounting automation platform connects mid-sized firms from invoice to payment, was today awarded the Startup World Cup 2020 Canada Regional Winner at CIX Digital Summit. Startup World Cup partners exclusively with CIX annually to host its Canadian regional competition and recognizes the CIX Top 20 Early companies as the finalists.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. More than 60+ regional events are held across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a USD $1 million investment prize.

Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges selected Beanworks from the 2020 CIX Top 20 Early inductee companies.

Founded in 2012 by four tech enthusiasts with a background in accounting, Beanworks is transforming the legacy accounting problems of manual, paper-based tasks by moving AP workflows into the cloud.

"This is such an honour for us," said Catherine Dahl, CEO and co-founder of Beanworks, "I am proud of the Beanworks team. We have worked very hard for many years to bring automation to the world of Accounting. We are thrilled to be selected to represent Canada on the Global stage at this amazing event. We are also very grateful for all the support the Canadian Tech ecosystem has given us over the years, as well as our investors, families and friends. Accounting Automation's time has come!"

Noah Leshan, Investor with Pegasus Tech Ventures and Partnerships Manager at Startup World Cup, presented the award virtually to Catherine Dahl, CEO and co-founder this afternoon at CIX Digital Summit.

This is the second year that the Canadian Regional Winner is a female-led company. Last year Sheertex, led by Katherine Homuth, Founder and CEO, earned that honour.

Beanworks is invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup 2021 Grand Finale in May 2021 in San Francisco and will compete alongside 60+ other startups from all over the world for an opportunity to win a US $1 million investment prize.

CIX - Digital Summit

CIX is an annual curation program and conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 13th year, CIX invited delegates are comprised of North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference, which took place virtually this year October 19-21, 2020. CIX2020 @CIXCommunity.

Media contacts:

Michele McDermott-Fox

The Top Floor Public Relations

michele@thetopflooragency.com

Lauren Linton

CIX Digital Summit

llinton@brunico.com

SOURCE: CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611540/CIX-Top-20-Company-Beanworks-Wins-Canadian-Regional-Competition-for-Startup-World-Cup-2020