Indie Game Designer Alexis Jolis-Desautels Joins the Ranks of Video Game Publisher & Developer TLM Partners

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / TLM Partners, a global developer of UE4 games, today announced that Alexis Jolis-Desautels has joined the company as Vice President, Creative Direction. Jolis-Desautels brings an extensive background in creative direction, game design, studio management and live game operations. He joins a strong team of existing leaders at TLM Partners as the company looks to a successful future expanding into Indie Publishing driven by highly creative and proven leaders.

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome Alexis as Head of Creative for our collection of studios where he'll build a talented team of developers to create innovative original new products," said Jake Hawley, TLM's CEO. "As I enter my fourth year leading the company, I plan to invest in our own original IP and empower leaders with the same industry prowess as Alexis."

"TLM's talent model is focused on finding, hiring, fostering a new generation of the industry's finest and arming them with world-class infrastructure, tools, funding and support to create phenomenal products," continued Hawley. "It's under the guidance of experienced and fearless creative leaders that I believe TLM will deliver best-in-class entertainment products in 2021 and beyond."

"As a leading developer of Unreal games, TLM's philosophy and strategy creates a unique situation for innovation and success, something I've been interested in for quite a while," said Jolis-Desautels. "I am tremendously excited to join the TLM team to apply my years of game development experience and views on creativity and design to drive the company's product innovation into high-gear."

A twenty-year industry veteran spanning mobile, console, online and PC gaming, Alexis joins TLM from the indie ranks and Ubisoft where he dedicated years developing design processes and methodology, which was taught internally and externally since then. This love for design also brought him to indulge in conferences in the industry, collegial classes and initiatives in the field of Academics and contributions in the media. During his tenure at Ubisoft, Jolis-Desautels served in various roles where he led the design and creative direction for award winning titles in brands like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and more.

