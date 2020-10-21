TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Joins UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network to Provide Contact Tracing Wearables to Various Businesses

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety technology including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, is pleased to announce that it has joined the UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network, a collaborative ecosystem of organizations utilizing the UKG Dimensions suite and intelligent D5 platform to help reshape the future of workforce management.

Through this technology partnership, UKG Dimensions customers can have access to TraceSafe's contact tracing and quarantine management solutions. Designed to support employee health and safety in the workplace, TraceSafe solutions help increase employee engagement and reduce turnover, while mitigating overtime costs and management time associated with traditionally highly manual safety processes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UKG Dimensions (formerly known as Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) is the first next-generation workforce management solution. It delivers artificial intelligence, real-time analytics, and a fully responsive user experience to empower employees and unburden managers. The open application programming interface (API) framework of the Dimensions D5 platform makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their workforce management investment with innovative partner applications.

Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions. UKG's award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone.

Executive Quote

"By joining the UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network, we are helping to build safe, healthy, and engaging workplaces with our contact tracing technology," said Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe Inc. "While safety is paramount in the TraceSafe solutions, we will also drive ahead business success and empower workforce management and increased employee engagement for stronger business results."

"UKG Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling close collaboration with technology partners like TraceSafe in order to help enterprises globally rapidly respond to unforeseen challenges," said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group.) "Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption and employee engagement, but it helps organization engage and retain a high-performing workforce."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education Government and large-scale venue management.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

