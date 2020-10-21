EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces changes in its board
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 21 October 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mr. Mark De Simone from the board of directors for professional reasons related to other executive activities.
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
