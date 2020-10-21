Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020
21.10.2020
Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (its first fiscal quarter of 2021) after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and David Joe, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: November 6, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern
Call: 844-369-8770 (Toll free United States & Canada)
Call: 862-298-0840 (International)

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/38310 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 6, 2020 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 38310.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO
David Joe, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com
DJoe@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611576/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-First-Fiscal-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
