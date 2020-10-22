Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle spannt den weltweiten Schirm auf! Milliardenpotential geschützt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 Ticker-Symbol: CAC1 
Stuttgart
21.10.20
08:13 Uhr
12,500 Euro
+0,300
+2,46 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40013,00021.10.
12,50012,90021.10.
PR Newswire
22.10.2020 | 03:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Casio to Exhibit Medical Camera for Global Market at virtual.MEDICA 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it will unveil its medical camera to the global market for the first time at virtual.MEDICA 2020, one of the world's largest medical device exhibitions, which will be held online this year from November 16 to 19, 2020.

DZ-S50, DZ-D100 and D'z IMAGE Viewer

Applying its original image processing technology to the medical field, Casio engineers have collaborated with medical professionals to develop the D'z IMAGE suite of hardware, software, and cloud services. The exhibit at virtual.MEDICA 2020 will demonstrate how the medical camera and related services can facilitate earlier detection of disease and support the work of medical professionals in clinical settings.

The products and services to be exhibited, already available in Japan, include: the DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERATM , a single camera unit that can take both close-up and ordinary shots of affected skin areas; the D'z IMAGE Viewer, a PC software application that facilitates management of the captured images; and the DZ-S50, a lightweight dermoscope that allows a wide range of dermal observations. Casio's online booth will use video and other media to introduce the outstanding features of each product and service.

Casio is determined to use its advanced imaging technologies to contribute to better medical care. Going forward, the company will be building sales networks for D'z IMAGE products and services in major markets worldwide, including Europe and the United States, while simultaneously expanding their scope of application to clinical specialties other than dermatology.

Overview of virtual.MEDICA 2020

Dates

November 16-19, 2020

Venue

Online (website: https://www.medica-tradefair.com/)

Organizer

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

Product categories

Electromedical equipment/medical technology/laboratory
equipment/diagnostics/physiotherapy/orthopaedic
technology/commodities and consumer goods/ information and
communication technology/medical services and publications

Number of exhibitors

Last year: approx. 5,500 companies

Number of visitors

Last year: 121,369 (from 170 countries)

Casio medical business website
D'z IMAGE: https://dz-image.casio.jp/products/derm/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314865/DZ_S50_DZ_D100_Dz_IMAGE_Viewer.jpg

CASIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.