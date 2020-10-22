SAFEGUARDS | HardgoodsNO. 155/20
On October 6, 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced a draft technical regulation from Vietnam on its intention to regulate lead content in paints. The draft technical regulation, attached to WTO document 20-6817, contains serval important provisions:
- Defining the methods for sampling and lead determination
- Reducing the lead content limit from 600 ppm to 90 ppm over a three-year period
- Labeling to be carried out in accordance with Decree No 43/2017/ND-CP
According to the definitions in the draft technical regulation, paint is a material in the form of a liquid, a paste or a powder which, after coating a thin layer on the surface of the material, turns into a solid film firmly adhering to that surface, capable of protecting, decorating and having specific properties as required.
Per the WTO document, the draft technical regulation is proposed to be adopted in December 2020 and proposed to enter into force in 2021.
Highlights of the draft technical regulation is summarized in Table 1.
|WTO Document Number 20-6817 of October 6, 2020
Vietnam National Technical Regulations on Limiting Lead Content in Paints, QCVN:2020/BCT
|Substance
|Scope
|Method
|Requirement
|Effective Date
|Lead
|Paint products
|Sampling:
TCVN 2090:2015 (ISO 15528:2013)
Determination:
CPSC-CH-E100309-01
|= 600 ppm
|Date this Circular takes effect
|= 90 ppm
|Within 3 years of the effective date of this Circular
Table 1
SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420
Huong Nguyen
Technical Manager
t: +84 (0) 28 38 160 999 Ext. 612
