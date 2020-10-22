SAFEGUARDS | HardgoodsNO. 155/20

On October 6, 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced a draft technical regulation from Vietnam on its intention to regulate lead content in paints. The draft technical regulation, attached to WTO document 20-6817, contains serval important provisions:

Defining the methods for sampling and lead determination Reducing the lead content limit from 600 ppm to 90 ppm over a three-year period Labeling to be carried out in accordance with Decree No 43/2017/ND-CP

According to the definitions in the draft technical regulation, paint is a material in the form of a liquid, a paste or a powder which, after coating a thin layer on the surface of the material, turns into a solid film firmly adhering to that surface, capable of protecting, decorating and having specific properties as required.

Per the WTO document, the draft technical regulation is proposed to be adopted in December 2020 and proposed to enter into force in 2021.

Highlights of the draft technical regulation is summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 20-6817 of October 6, 2020

Vietnam National Technical Regulations on Limiting Lead Content in Paints, QCVN:2020/BCT Substance Scope Method Requirement Effective Date Lead Paint products

Sampling:

TCVN 2090:2015 (ISO 15528:2013)



Determination:

CPSC-CH-E100309-01

= 600 ppm

Date this Circular takes effect

= 90 ppm

Within 3 years of the effective date of this Circular

Table 1

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: (+852) 2774 7420



Huong Nguyen

Technical Manager

t: +84 (0) 28 38 160 999 Ext. 612

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry