Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle spannt den weltweiten Schirm auf! Milliardenpotential geschützt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUK ISIN: CH0027148649 Ticker-Symbol: S3F 
Lang & Schwarz
21.10.20
23:00 Uhr
3,018 Euro
-0,123
-3,90 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9553,08021.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2020 | 07:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements


Pratteln, Switzerland, October 22, 2020 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 1,011,363 reserve shares. The number of shares recorded in the commercial register is now 16,270,000 shares.

On October 21, 2020, 1,011,363 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for its financing arrangements and/or for general financing purposes. The new shares will be listed as per October 22, 2020.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 2020 10 22_CapIncrease_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5178e2d5-aadd-40dd-907f-ce53ca502991)
SANTHERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.