Atos International: Third quarter of 2020

Spring transformation accelerating commercial momentum

Order entry up +20% year-on-year at constant currency, Book to bill ratio at 124%

(excl. Siemens renewal)

Renewed and expanded partnership with Siemens for € 3 billion over 5 years

Revenue at € 2,644 million, -2.5% at constant currency, -3.5% organically (Q2 at -4.8%)

All 2020 objectives confirmed

Paris, October 22, 2020. Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

Elie Girard, CEO, said: "Our ongoing Spring transformation is enabling the group to adapt rapidly to meet customer needs in each Industry. For Q3, this has resulted in a record high order book (even without Siemens renewal and expansion) as well as a record high pipeline of commercial offers. Thanks to our 105,000 colleagues embarked on this transformation, the Group is achieving success both qualitatively and quantitatively. Our business in Digital, Cloud, Security and Decarbonization is growing rapidly and changing the profile of the Group significantly. This quarter was obviously also marked by the renewal and expansion of our strategic partnership with Siemens. Overall, this very high level of commercial activity will support the revenue recovery started in Q3 and the return to growth in 2021.

Group's teams have also strengthened the pioneering position of Atos in many dimensions over the quarter. In Corporate Social Responsibility, Atos has been once more recognized as the leader of its sector. Our offerings in Decarbonization find a resounding interest from our customers with several signatures already in Q3. Our technological advance in key areas such as computing or cloud has moved further in the context of large European plans on high performance computing and quantum computing as well as Gaïa-X initiative of which Atos is a founding member.

Finally, pursuing its M&A strategy in Cybersecurity and Digital bolt-ons, the Group today announces 3 new acquisitions. In 2020 so far, 9 Cybersecurity and Digital players will have joined Atos representing a total yearly revenue of almost € 300 million, supporting the reprofiling of Group offering.

Overall, based on the dynamism of our activity, as well as our strong cost and cash actions launched in the context of the crisis and which are well underway, we confirm today all our objectives for 2020, and are fully prepared to enter into 2021 on a solid footing towards our mid-term ambition and targets."

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 reached € 2,644 million, down -3.5% organically compared to Q3 2019 and -2.5% at constant currency.





Q3 2020 revenue by Industry

In € million Q3 2020 Q3 2019* Organic

evolution Constant currency evolution Manufacturing 469 537 -12.8% -12.0% Financial Services & Insurance 506 520 -2.6% -1.6% Public Sector & Defense 618 546 +13.0% +13.0% Telecom, Media & Technology 359 377 -4.8% -2.1% Resources & Services 376 449 -16.3% -15.5% Healthcare & Life Sciences 317 310 +2.2% +2.9% Total 2,644 2,740 -3.5% -2.5% * At constant scope and exchange rates

Manufacturing reported a revenue of € 469 million, representing a decrease by -12.8% organically compared to Q3 2019. The Industry was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with volume reductions from Aerospace clients, both in Southern Europe and Central Europe, and in the Automotive sector in Southern Europe, North America and Central Europe. The Industry also faced base effects on contracts ended in 2019 in Northern Europe.

Financial Services & Insurance revenue was € 506 million in the third quarter 2020. The Industry was down by -2.6% organically compared to Q3 2019. The performance recorded in Southern Europe and to a lesser extent in Central Europe was positive and partly mitigated Covid challenges in North America, Northern Europe and Growing Markets.

Public Sector & Defense was the most dynamic Industry with € 618 million, representing 23% of the Group revenue, and a growth of +13.0% compared to Q3 2019 at constant scope and exchange rates. The growth was mainly fueled by Northern Europe with European institutions, North America with the ramp-up of new contracts and increased sales with existing customers, and by the delivery of new Big Data projects in several geographies in Europe and in Growing Markets.

Telecom, Media & Technology revenue was € 359 million, decreasing by -4.8% organically compared to Q3 2019. The Industry recorded growth in High Tech & Engineering as well as Media due to ramping-up contracts in Northern Europe and North America which did not entirely compensate the challenging situation in Telecom across most of the geographies.

Resources & Services revenue in the third quarter 2020 reached € 376 million, decreasing by -16.3% organically compared to Q3 2019. This Industry was mainly impacted by the ramp-down of projects in North America and by Covid across all geographies especially in Retail and Transportation.

Healthcare & Life Sciences revenue was € 317 million, up by +2.2% compared to Q3 2019 at constant scope and exchange rates. In the current sanitary context, the Industry recorded a solid performance for the second consecutive quarter thanks to a strong performance in Pharma sector. Healthcare & Life Sciences achieved growth in most geographies.

Q3 2020 revenue by Regional Business Unit

In € million Q3 2020 Q3 2019* Organic

evolution Constant currency evolution North America 629 678 -7.2% -2.8% Northern Europe 675 650 +3.8% +4.3% Central Europe 630 673 -6.3% -6.4% Southern Europe 517 548 -5.5% -4.6% Growing Markets 192 192 +0.2% -4.9% Total 2,644 2,740 -3.5% -2.5% * At constant scope and exchange rates





Looking at the trends by Regional Business Unit, Northern Europe grew compared to last year thanks to a strong performance in Public Sector & Defense and Telecom, Media & Technology. Situation was more challenging in North America with project and volume reductions in Resources & Services, in Financial Services & Insurance and in Manufacturing. Central Europe was down mainly due to Unified Communication & Collaboration indirect sales channels and ramp-downs in large Manufacturing customers which could not be compensated by the strong performance in other Industries. In Southern Europe, the good performance in Healthcare & Life Sciences and Financial Services & Insurance did not entirely compensate the decline in other Industries. Growing Markets was stable in Q3 due to a strong performance in Healthcare & Life Sciences and in Manufacturing offsetting the reduction recorded in Resources & Services.

Commercial activity

During the third quarter 2020, the Group order entry reached € 3,277 million, representing a book to bill ratio of 124% (excl. Siemens renewal and expansion signed in September for € 3 billion over 5 years) compared to 100% achieved over the same period last year and an average of 98% over the last 5 years.

Several significant new contracts were signed over the period: in North America in Financial Services & Insurance (Willis Towers Watson), in Manufacturing (a large manufacturer of vertical transportation systems and a multi-national corporation in manufacturing and distributing heating, ventilating systems), and in Healthcare & Life Sciences (a large US hospital chain), in Northern Europe in Public Sector & Defense (Linköpings Universtiet), and in Central Europe with Resources & Services (RheinEnergie AG).

On top of the Siemens renewal and expansion, main renewals of the quarter were concluded in Southern Europe with Public Sector & Defense (Météo France) and in Telecom, Media & Technology (PwC).

The full backlog at the end of September 2020 amounted to € 23.0 billion and increased by € 1.9 billion compared to end of September 2019 at constant exchange rates, representing 2.0 years of revenue.

The full qualified pipeline was € 9.0 billion at the end of September 2020, representing 9.3 months of revenue, improving by € 1.8 billion compared to September 2019 at constant exchange rates.

Human resources

The total headcount was 105,015 at the end of September 2020, down by -3.4% excluding scope effect compared to 108,317 at the end of December 2019 and -1.8% excluding scope effect compared to 106,980 at the end of June 2020, considering residual Covid-19 effect on the Group's activity as well as accompanying and anticipating the impact of automation and robotization.

Attrition rate was 9.0% at Group level, at the same level as in Q2 this year and significantly down compared to 15.8% in Q3 last year. Attrition in Q3 this year was 11.2% in offshore countries.

2020 objectives

The Group confirms all its objectives for 2020:

Revenue organic evolution: between -2% and -4%;

between -2% and -4%; Operating margin rate: 9% to 9.5% of revenue;

9% to 9.5% of revenue; Free cash flow: € 0.5 billion to € 0.6 billion.





3 acquisitions announced today in the fields of Digital, Cloud, and Cybersecurity

Atos announced today that it has:

signed an agreement to enter into exclusive negotiations to acquire Edifixio , a leading player in Cloud Consulting and Integration focused on Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure based in France with 380 employees;

, a leading player in Cloud Consulting and Integration focused on based in France with 380 employees; signed an agreement to acquire Eagle Creek , a US Digital Technology and Management Consulting company specialized in Salesforce with 250 employees;

, a Digital Technology and Management Consulting company specialized in with 250 employees; signed an agreement to acquire SEC Consult, a worldwide player in Cybersecurity Consulting and Penetration Testing operating in DACH region and in Asia with 200 employees.

The closing of each transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year subject to the final approval of employee representative bodies. These acquisitions are fully in line with the Group M&A strategy announced earlier this year.

For more details, please see the three separate press releases issued today.





Appendix

Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates reconciliation

In € million Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % change Statutory revenue 2,644 2,770 -4.5% Exchange rates effect -57 Revenue at constant exchange rates 2,644 2,712 -2.5% Scope effect 28 Exchange rates effect on acquired/disposed perimeters -1 Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 2,644 2,740 -3.5%

The scope effect mostly related to the acquisitions of Maven Wave, Miner & Kasch, IDnomic, X-PERION, and Alia Consulting, and the disposal of some specific Unified Communication & Collaboration activities.

The exchange rates effect negatively contributed to revenue for €-58 million mainly coming from the US Dollar and the Brazilian Real.

Q3 2020 revenue performance by Division

In € million Q3 2020 Q3 2019* Organic

evolution Constant currency evolution Infrastructure & Data Management 1,479 1,523 -2.9% -1.6% Business & Platform Solutions 901 989 -8.9% -8.8% Big Data & Cybersecurity 265 228 +16.1% +19.2% Total 2,644 2,740 -3.5% -2.5% * At constant scope and exchange rates

9M YTD 2020 revenue performance by Industry and Regional Business Unit

In € million 9M 2020 9M 2019* Organic

evolution Constant currency evolution Manufacturing 1,491 1,659 -10.1% -9.8% Financial Services & Insurance 1,581 1,645 -3.9% -3.0% Public Sector & Defense 1,858 1,716 +8.3% +8.3% Telecom, Media & Technology 1,181 1,244 -5.1% -2.9% Resources & Services 1,205 1,311 -8.1% -7.6% Healthcare & Life Sciences 955 957 -0.2% +0.4% Total 8,272 8,532 -3.1% -2.3% * At constant scope and exchange rates





In € million 9M 2020 9M 2019* Organic

evolution Constant currency evolution North America 1,984 2,101 -5.6% -1.9% Northern Europe 2,035 2,018 +0.8% +1.2% Central Europe 2,001 2,045 -2.2% -2.4% Southern Europe 1,660 1,777 -6.6% -5.7% Growing Markets 591 591 +0.0% -5.3% Total 8,272 8,532 -3.1% -2.3% * At constant scope and exchange rates





Forthcoming events

February 18, 2021 Full Year 2020 results

April 20, 2021 First quarter 2021 revenue

May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting

July 28, 2021 First semester 2021 results

