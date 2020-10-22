Atos International: Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Edifixio and to reinforce its Cloud and Salesforce practice in the French market

Paris, October 22, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Edifixio, a French cloud and Salesforce consulting and integration company, to acquire it. The acquisition would further strengthen Atos' position as a leader in Salesforce and Public Cloud services in the French market by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team.

Consistent with its targeted acquisition strategy, the operation will expand Atos' client portfolio and established expertise in Cloud, Salesforce and Application Transformation with an extensive set of skills developed by Edifixio's team of 370 consultants working for blue-chip companies across 4 countries - France, India, Tunisia and the US.

Edifixio combines a tailored transformation approach with over 20 years of expertise in designing, developing and integrating solutions within the Cloud environment based on open source and third-party technologies, in particular Salesforce. The company has a recognized, solid track-record in the French market and is a leading Salesforce Gold Partner, Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner, Azure Gold Partner, IBM Gold Business Partner, and an open source actor, with 472 certifications overall.

"Cloud and Salesforce continue to be driving forces of growth for Atos and we're excited to unite our enhanced digital services development and delivery capabilities with Edifixio's tailored approach to Cloud", said Yannick Tricaud,Chief Executive Officer, Atos in Southern Europe. "As more and more companies move towards digital business models, they look to adopt an agnostic Cloud-model and the acquisition of Edifixio will strengthen our positioning as their trusted partner."

"We share the same vision for digital transformation as Atos," said Michel Bolze, CEO of Edifixio. "We are confident that our combined capabilities offer substantial value to our respective clients, as well as fantastic opportunities for our team, and we look forward to great success together."

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year and is subject to consultation with employee representative bodies of Edifixio.

Proven Cloud expertise

Atos brings its significant experience and capability in the development of cloud, from infrastructure to applications and cybersecurity. With enhanced capabilities in data engineering and digital services delivery, Atos helps customers on their transformation journey with 5,500+ cloud experts, 30,000 application experts, and 3,200+ Cloud technical certifications in AWS , Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure .

