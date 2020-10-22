Tesla's solar and battery businesses show signs of life in another profitable quarter for the EV manufacturer.From pv magazine USA Tesla reported its July-September results after markets closed on Wednesday and recorded another profitable quarter, with GAAP net income of $331 million on revenue of $8.77 billion. It was the company's fifth straight profitable quarter. It built a record 145,036 cars in the third quarter and delivered 139,300 electric vehicles, beating Wall Street expectations. Now analysts will be looking to see if Tesla can meet its confirmed 2020 delivery target of 500,000 vehicles. ...

