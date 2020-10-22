The small signal transistor market is set to grow by USD 101.76 million accelerating at a CAGR of almost 3%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the increasing demand for IoT. The proliferation of IoT devices is increasing the demand for sensors, microcontrollers, and memory devices. The growing demand for power electronics is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. The growing demand for power electronics in end-user industries is resulting in the higher adoption of small signal transistors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006033/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Signal Transistor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global small signal transistor market as a part of the global semiconductor market, within the overall global semiconductors and semiconductor equipment market. The parent, the global semiconductor market, covers manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Technavio defines semiconductor manufacturers as companies that are involved in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) such as memory, logic, analog, and micro components; optoelectronics; sensors; and discrete semiconductors. Growth in the global semiconductor market will be driven by the increasing investment in fabs.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Small Signal Transistor Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. About 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. This is due to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, display manufacturers, and automobile manufacturers in the region. China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for small signal transistors in APAC.

Small Signal Transistor Market: Segmentation by Application

The industrial segment was leading the market in 2019. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the small signal transistor market size.

Small Signal Transistor Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the increasing demand for IoT. End-user industries such as industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and others are increasingly adopting IoT devices to streamline their operations. IoT is also gaining popularity in several applications such as gateways, home appliances, wearables, smart devices, and entertainment systems for smart homes, sensors, and STBs with common networking standards. This has increased the demand for different types of transistors, sensors, microcontrollers, and memory devices. Therefore, the increasing demand for IoT is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Small Signal Transistor Market: Challenges to overcome

The increased need for efficient use of electricity and conservation of power is creating a demand for power transistors as most of the electronic devices are multifunctional. Besides, the introduction of cloud-based services has increased the speed, power, and efficiency of electronic devices. This is increasing the adoption of power transistors, which is challenging the growth of market vendors.

Small Signal Transistor Market: Vendor landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading small signal transistor companies, including:

Diodes Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Nexperia BV

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006033/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com