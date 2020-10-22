Anzeige
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Berlin
22.10.20
09:14 Uhr
6,180 Euro
+0,040
+0,65 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2020 | 09:05
Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim report

Aspo Plc
Press Release
October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim report

Aspo Plc will publish the Interim report for January-September 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available at www.aspo.comafter publication.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Hotel Kämp's Symposion cabinetbefore the press conference. Registration beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the latest.

The press conference can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results, or by calling +358 981 710 310 (PIN: 31225694#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
