Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish third quarter and January-September 2020 report on October 29, 2020

Nokia to publish third quarter and January-September 2020 report on October 29, 2020

22 October 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its third quarter and January-September 2020 results on October 29, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information, as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials . Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's analyst webcast will begin on October 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time.

Please note that this webcast will be a video presentation (with slides) rather than an audio presentation (with slides).

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).

Media

·Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

