Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Receives Assays from Amelia Property

103 g/t Gold /t & 1465 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce results from its Amelia property near Greenwood in southern British Columbia.

Photo of sample from the Fontenoy claim showing abundant galena.

Assay results were received recently from prospecting and geological work done earlier this season at the Company's Amelia property. Results for a total of 34 rock chip grab samples were received. Ten of the samples returned significant gold results, three of which also retuned significant silver results (see table below).

Gold (g/t) Gold (oz/ton) Silver (g/t) Silver (oz/ton) Sample 103.5 3.02 122.0 3.56 D0004058 32.10 0.94 98.0 2.86 D0004053 18.15 0.53 21.7 0.63 D0004059 8.81 0.26 8.6 0.25 D0004057 2.24 0.065 3.7 0.11 D0004762 2.13 0.062 1465 42.73 D0006882 2.05 0.060 2.5 0.07 D0004055 1.97 0.057 4.4 0.13 D0004056 1.31 0.038 4.8 0.14 D0004759 0.96 0.028 1.6 005 D0004061

Map showing locations and results for rock chip grab samples at Amelia property

The highest gold results were from the historic Cariboo-Amelia mine site from dump samples of quartz vein material mineralized with pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite, and host rock argillite containing up to 40% disseminated fine-grained pyrite (see photos below).

Photos of vein samples from Cariboo-Amelia mine dumps, with pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization.

Photo of geologist in the historic Cariboo Amelia mine workings on Cariboo claim.

A sample from an historic dump on the Fontenoy claim assayed 1465 g/t silver. This sample consists of quartz carbonate and clay containing 20% galena (see photo below). The Fontenoy is situated almost one kilometer east from the historic Cariboo-Amelia mine and is likely a separate vein system.

A sample collected on the western side of the area from the historic Eureka mine dump assayed 2.24 g/t gold. The Eureka mine is situated a kilometer west of the Cariboo-Amelia mine on what is thought to be a continuation of the Cariboo vein. A considerable amount of vein material was removed from the Eureka occurrence, although there are no known production records (BC Minfile).

Follow-up exploration drilling is planned to test beneath the Cariboo-Amelia mine and trenching and drilling is planned to explore the east and western extensions.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS. Over-limits for silver were determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, and over limits for silver, lead, zinc and copper by specific four-acid digestions with ICP-AES finish for high grade materials.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

