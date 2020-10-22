GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital Announces the Launch of Its New Website and Investor Presentation

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank or the Company") is pleased to announce that further to the previously announced contract with The Substantia Group, the Company has launched a new website which highlights newly designed corporate branding, the range of services offered by the Company and our clear belief as to how GreenBank can develop into a powerful Merchant Bank for the future. The website highlights GreenBank's flexible and dynamic structure which GreenBank believes is ideally suited to capitalise on opportunities in today's new world, both during and after COVID 19. The new website is accessible at www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com

David Lonsdale commented "We are delighted with the highly professional new website and branding developed in association with The Substantia Group. These tools will greatly assist us as we embark on our aggressive growth strategy, and we look forward very much to delivery of the remaining milestones outlined in our agreement with Substantia".

Along with the new branding, the website also fully introduces the Board and Executive Team's experience, talents and roles that combine to offer a highly experienced, motivated and focused working group, who have devised the Company's exponential growth plans and have the necessary expertise to achieve them.

Terry Pullen, CEO of Substantia Group and a Director of GreenBank commented "Through its nimble and highly cost-effective structure, GreenBank offers scalable, high-growth businesses a range of accessible expertise and experience. Substantia designed and delivered GreenBank's new website with this in mind, and with an aim to showcase how working with GreenBank can help to propel business opportunities forward."

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank has a multi-sector, multi-stage investment thesis with a global remit. GreenBank's investment approach is to identify companies with the capacity for rapid growth with a strong management team, that can be scaled and prepared for a public listing over a period of 6-24 months. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain, and developers of Xbook a user permissioned and revenue sharing social media platform; 22.3% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.5% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25.2% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; and 8.3% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com, or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank's investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611623/GreenBank-Capital-Announces-the-Launch-of-Its-New-Website-and-Investor-Presentation