In occasion of its fifteenth anniversary, P.I. Works today revealed a company-wide rebranding, including a major upgrade to its current product portfolio. The rebrand reflects the evolution of the solution capabilities and its vision as a dynamic and leading vendor in the industry.

As part of the rebrand, the company has embarked on a revamp of its official webpage, www.piworks.net and an extensive transformation of its entire product portfolio, now featuring new capabilities including enhanced customer-centric automation, automation beyond radio network, open architecture and AI-based automation tools.

The announcement also saw the renaming of the company's popular product family, uSON to the P.I. Works EVO PlatformTM. Synonymous with EVOlution, the new identity is aimed at representing the company's vision to drive the zero-touch evolution of mobile networks.

Thanks to its scalable architecture and easily accessible Open APIs, the suite provides operators with utmost interoperability and flexibility by circumventing vendor-lock-in and empowering operators to develop their own automation use-cases. The platform also features advanced automation, network management and data correlation capabilities.

Lineup of complementary products that run on the P.I. Works EVO Platform

, an automated parameter configuration and on-demand network audit solution. Inspection, a scalable network tuning, troubleshooting and optimization solution.

Basar Akpinar, CEO and Co-Founder of P.I. Works, said "Our fifteenth year anniversary marks an important milestone in the history of both our company and the industry. The rebranding of our corporate identity and the P.I. Works EVO Platform have set us on the frontier of telecoms innovation, with an upgraded product portfolio capable of performing the most complex and sophisticated of network operations, effectively, efficiently and effortlessly."

Djakhongir Siradjev, Engineering Director at P.I. Works, said "With the P.I. Works EVO Platform, OpenRAN and OEM vendor technologies for any network can be easily and effectively managed; enabling traditional and next-generation network technologies to co-exist, and accelerating the evolution of mobile networks."

Contacts:

Media, P.I. Works, Melih Murat, marketing@piworks.net