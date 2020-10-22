Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Stuttgart
22.10.20
10:32 Uhr
7,520 Euro
-0,060
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2020 | 10:29
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 3rd Quarter 2020 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 3rd quarter 2020 financial results.

Time: Friday 30 October at 08:00 AM CET
Place: Webinar

Please register by 28 October on the link below:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/4245514073474A58427140

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3:15 PM CET. Please register by 28 October on the following link:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/4245514076424B5F4A7740

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent to ir@smn.no.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
