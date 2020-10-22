The water desalination pumps market size in EMEA is set to grow by USD 103.59 million accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques. The increasing demand for water and lack of groundwater has increased the need for water desalination pumps in EMEA. The scarcity of freshwater and the growing population in Middle East countries is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. Countries such as Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others have a low groundwater level and thus require desalination plants to fulfill the water demand.

Technavio categorizes the water desalination pumps market in EMEA as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacture of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Growth in the global industrial machinery market will be driven by factors such as the rising industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries and the growing global demand for energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pulp and paper products, and processed food and beverages.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: Geographic segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: Middle East, Europe, and Africa. About 52% of the market's growth will originate from the Middle East during the forecast period. In countries such as Saudi Arabia, more than 70% of the water need is met through desalination. Besides, the country is planning to build new desalination plants to meet the growing water demand. These factors are driving the growth of the market in the Middle East.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: Segmentation by Type

The centrifugal pumps segment was leading the market in 2019. The segment is driven by the benefits of centrifugal pumps such as the provision of high flow rate and the availability of easy designs for fluids with lesser viscosity. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the water desalination pumps market size.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques. Increasing water quality standards and the rise of new types of contaminants have driven the demand for new types of membranes in reverse osmosis technology. Reverse osmosis techniques are energy-efficient and provide higher output with the lower-level of water input when compared with other filtration technologies such as multi-stage flash and multi-effect distillation techniques. This reduces the overall CAPEX and OPEX of distillation plant operators, which is driving the adoption of reverse osmosis techniques.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: Challenges to Overcome

The rise in the cost of energy and utility has increased the operating costs of equipment in desalination plants, especially pumps. Also, pumps are prone to problems such as corrosion, sludge accumulation, and severe water flow, which requires frequent replacement. These factors are increasing the operational costs for desalination plant operators, which is limiting the adoption of pumps in desalination plants.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: Vendor landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading water desalination pumps companies, including:

Danfoss AS

Ebara Corp.

Flowserve Corp.

General Electric Co.

Grundfos Holding AS

SPX FLOW Inc.

SUEZ SA

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Xylem Inc.

