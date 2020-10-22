Tinexta provides IT solutions, information and consulting services in niche markets, predominantly to corporate clients. In its fastest-growing divisions, Digital Trust and Innovation & Marketing Services, it is the domestic market leader and is expanding internationally. Tinexta has just announced, via M&A, its entry into the complementary market of cybersecurity, which will lead to the creation of its fourth business unit. We estimate that cybersecurity will accelerate Tinexta's organic revenue growth from 4-5% to more than 8% from FY21, but will be dilutive to the group EBITDA margin initially before improving quickly. There will likely be further M&A to increase geographic coverage, client reach or expand the product offer. Q220 results were much better than expected, as all businesses improved organic revenue growth trends versus Q120.

