The global calcium chloride market size is poised to grow by USD 373.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005196/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Chloride Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advanced properties of Calcium Chloride are expected to drive the growth of this market. A couple of important properties of calcium chloride over other materials are its de-icing and ice melting properties. In comparison to magnesium chloride, rock salt, and urea, calcium chloride offers the optimum blend of de-icing properties for sidewalk, driveways, streets, and parking lots for winter maintenance. Additionally, calcium chloride can melt ice three times faster than other materials while melting ice at low temperatures. These are the few advantages that calcium chloride over other materials is expected to be the main factor that drives the growth of the calcium chloride market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major calcium chloride market growth share came from the de-icing and dust control segment in 2019. However, the oil and gas segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

North America was the largest calcium chloride market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for calcium chloride in this region due to the de-icing and dust control applications.

The global calcium chloride market is fragmented. Chloran Chemical Production Co., Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSC, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Ltd., and Zirax Ltd.are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this calcium chloride market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global calcium chloride market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Demand from F&B processing industry will be a Key Market Trend

Calcium chloride is heavily used in the F&B industry, as it helps in increasing the firmness of fruits and vegetables and maintaining the shape of fruits and vegetables in processing and cooking. Not only this there are other uses of calcium chloride in this industry which makes this compound a popular choice in the food and beverage industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Calcium Chloride Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium chloride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the calcium chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium chloride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium chloride market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

De-icing and dust control Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chloran Chemical Production Co.

Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSC

Nedmag BV

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Solvay SA

TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Tiger Calcium Services Inc.

Ward Chemical Ltd.

Zirax Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005196/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/