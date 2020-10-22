On request of Offentliga Hus i Norden AB, company registration number 556824-2696, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 23, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Offentliga Hus i Norden AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 200 000 000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: OFFHUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 250 847 458 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829644 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 205666 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556824-2696 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- 1 See prospectus page 18, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 23 up and including October 26, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 25 and 141 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.