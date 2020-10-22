Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Completes Successful Virtual Partner Day Event

Intelligent Automation Innovator Telkonet Provides Annual Product and Market Updates for Partners

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company", "Telkonet"), a leading intelligent automation and energy management technology developer offering solutions for commercial markets including Hospitality, Education, Military, Government, MDU, and Assisted Living has just completed its annual Partner Week. Unfortunately, due to the health concerns of traveling and attending in-person activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was condensed to one day of virtual presentations covering commercial markets, sales activity, partnership features, and a comprehensive discussion of engineering activity covering both the achievements of the past year as well as the technologies we are developing for this coming year. Dozens of Telkonet's partners contributed to a strong showing of interest in Telkonet's latest developments and outlook for the future of commercial markets.

Telkonet's first ever Virtual Partner Day was a tremendous success with dozens of partner companies joining throughout the day to listen in on several sales and technology presentations and to discuss numerous valuable topics. The Partner Day Sales presentations covered the impact of the ongoing pandemic across commercial markets, the current state of Telkonet's target markets, ongoing trends in market activity, and much more. The second session covered the tools used by Telkonet to recognize industry trends and successfully target sales activity, some of Telkonet and its partners' most recent successes, tools available to partners and their newest advances, and more. In addition to Telkonet's Sales presentations, its Engineering team held a very interactive discussion with attendees regarding the extensive advances completed over the past year and for the upcoming year regarding Telkonet's EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms. The discussion ranged from the latest products and product features to the cutting-edge software developments and interfaces, arriving at the newest tools and tool developments to improve deployment and support. The number of questions and dialogue introduced throughout the virtual presentations demonstrated the ongoing interest in smart technologies within commercial environments and offered a glimpse into the interests of ESCOs, integrators, developers, and more.

Through events such as its Virtual Partner Day, Telkonet has been able to grow an extensive network of channel partners that covers a wide array of company types from technology manufacturers, architects, HVAC and mechanical engineers, ESCOs, integrators, and many more. Over the past several years, Telkonet's channel efforts have grown into a solid investment as these partners provide the majority of the company's annual revenue. The successful Telkonet Virtual Partner Day indicates one more reason that commercial sustainability and energy efficiency companies look to Telkonet to provide relevant solutions and technologies for their business growth needs.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative, intelligent automation solutions at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational and energy costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include Hospitality, Education, Military, Government, Assisted Living, and Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU). Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

