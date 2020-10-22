Daldrup & Söhne is a leading drilling specialist in Europe and focuses on energy topics such as geothermal heat recovery, environmental protection and drinking water quality. With its drilling services, the company provides its customers geothermal energy sources as an alternative to fossil fuels. Over the next few years, Daldrup also aims to build up a portfolio of minority interests in medium-sized geothermal power plants, especially heating plants. Market conditions in the drilling segment remain positive, driven by customers' long-term goal to increase renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions.

